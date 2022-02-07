Erie County Sheriff's arrest two for DWI over the weekend

A 41-year-old woman from Boston and 56-year-old woman from Akron were charged in two separate incidents.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says Jacqueline Willet, 56, of Akron, entered a snowmobile trail Saturday on Knapp Rd. in Akron shortly before 6:30 PM and hit a snowmobile. The operator of the sled suffered minor injuries. The snowmobile was damaged.

Deputies say Willet failed several field sobriety tests and was charged with DWI-Drugs and a vehicle and traffic law infraction.

In the second incident, deputies were called to an accident scene around 10:30 Sunday night on Boston State Rd. in the Town of Boston. When they got there they saw van embedded in a snowbank and a utility pole with a transformer sheared off and on the ground.

Deputies administered field sobriety tests to 41-year-old Stacy Salamone of Boston. A test at the ECSO substation found Salamone's BAC to be more than twice the legal limit. She was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI and three vehicle and traffic violations and was released to a sober third party.