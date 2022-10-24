Erie County Sheriff's arrest a Springville woman for driving while intoxicated

Miranda Fisher,43, was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

BOSTON, N.Y. — A Springville woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Town of Boston.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says 43-year-old Miranda Fisher was arrested on Sunday for showing signs of intoxication.

A deputy stopped Fisher at Zimmerman Road for driving through a red light at Herman Hill and Boston State roads at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The deputy noticed Fisher was showing signs of intoxication and did a sobriety test which she failed. The deputy also found open containers of alcohol in her vehicle.

Fisher was taken into custody for DWI at Springville Substation. Deputies did a breath test and found a blood alcohol content level nearly four times the legal limit.

Fisher was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated DWI, BAC .18 or more, and DWI 1st offense.