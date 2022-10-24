Erie County Sheriff's arrest a Springville woman for driving while intoxicated

BOSTON, N.Y. — A Springville woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Town of Boston.
The Erie County Sheriff's office says 43-year-old Miranda Fisher was arrested on Sunday for showing signs of intoxication.
A deputy stopped Fisher at Zimmerman Road for driving through a red light at Herman Hill and Boston State roads at approximately 7:50 p.m.
The deputy noticed Fisher was showing signs of intoxication and did a sobriety test which she failed. The deputy also found open containers of alcohol in her vehicle.
Fisher was taken into custody for DWI at Springville Substation. Deputies did a breath test and found a blood alcohol content level nearly four times the legal limit.
Fisher was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated DWI, BAC .18 or more, and DWI 1st offense.
Fisher was also charged with drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway, passing a red light, and crossing a lane unsafely.