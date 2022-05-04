Erie County Sheriff reacts to BryLin closing Behavioral Health Center in Williamsville

Sheriff John Garcia tweeted about the upcoming closure on Wednesday.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — BryLin announced Tuesday that it is closing its Behavioral Health Center in Williamsville.

That prompted the Erie County Sheriff to tweet about it Wednesday sharing his concerns.

"My gut feeling is that if we continue closing facilities such as the BryLin outpatient care for mental health and for opiate addiction, that eventually the 911 calls will come in and our deputies will be responding," Sheriff John Garcia said.

BryLin announced Tuesday it will be closing its Behavioral Health Center in Williamsville. It provides outpatient mental health programs for children, adolescents and adults and an outpatient addiction clinic for adolescents and adults.

BryLin declined our interview request Wednesday, referring us to the press release which explains the closure will happen once everyone receiving care there is provided with other community resources. As for the reason behind the closure, BryLin says it just can't keep up when non-profit outpatient clinics are getting additional funding. BryLin is for-profit.

Garcia sent a Tweet out Wednesday saying, "This is terrible news, we need more providers and resources to address these issues. Going to fall in the lap of law enforcement."

"When I saw it, you know, Kelly, my first thought was we're in need for more resources for people that are suffering from mental health not less," Garcia said. "It hurts me to see that having experienced suicide in my family, with colleagues, that there's not enough services to treat people when they're in dire need and six, eight months down the road, is not the answer. I mean, people need to be seen within a week."