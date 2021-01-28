Erie County resumes grand jury selections; strict safety measures enforced

There will be temperature checks and verbal screenings for people who attempt to enter the building. Masks must worn at all times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County resumed grand jury selections this week, marking the second time it has done so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the county resumed grand jury testimony in criminal matters on July 20 before another break.

The move was approved earlier this week, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office will present criminal cases to the grand jury starting Thursday. Non-essential, in-person court procedures had been postponed, citing health risks during the pandemic.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office reviewed previous felony cases and selected what it called priority cases to proceed to the grand jury. "Prosecutors have been proactively managing their caseloads in the effort to avoid a backlog of pending felony cases," the office said in a statement.

Strict COVID safety procedures will be in place.

There will be temperature checks and verbal screenings for people who attempt to enter the building. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, or who does not pass the verbal screening, will not be allowed to enter the Erie County Court building.

Masks must worn at all times.

Also, people who traveled outside the state will not be allowed in the building until they have self-quarantined for 10 days.