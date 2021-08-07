With sense of urgency, Erie County group working to prevent gun violence

'It takes all of us to keep our communities safe. Not one institution, not one organization, but it takes all of us,' Dina Thompson said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the spike in gun violence here in Western New York and across the state, some advocates locally believe a different approach is needed.

"We are trying to address the violence in our communities, and I ask myself the same questions. 'Where were we long before the violence started?' " said Dina Thompson, the executive director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition (ECRJC).

Thompson told 2 On Your Side the rise in shootings brings a sense of heartbreak but also one of urgency.

"We're always responding or reacting when we see a conflict or a crime that happens in the community. We don't pause long enough to look at the underlying issue, thinking that if we fix the direct problem that's happening that the community is gonna be safer for that," Thompson said.

She added, "All we're looking for is to stop the crime. We don't look at the underlying issues that say, 'I'm stealing a car because I don't have a place to live.' We don't look at the underlying issues that say, 'I'm stealing a car because I don't have a job and I don't have money and I don't have food to eat.' "

Thompson told 2 on Your Side we need to give our youth a seat at the table to better understand what's leading to the problem.

That's why a mix of community partners -- including the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Buffalo Police Department, and the ECRJC -- started working together in a new effort to keep teens from getting further involved in the criminal justice system.

Last month, they announced the first installment of a collaborative restorative justice program that in the end, if completed, would dismiss the teens of the pending charges against them.

The goal is to focus on the needs of victims, offenders, and their communities, rather than traditional punishment through the criminal justice system.

The three participants in the pilot program, all 16 and 17-years-olds, were arrested for car theft.

"The focus and purpose is to have an upfront conversation about the impact this type of crime has on the victims' lives, and their community, in an effort to help the kids gain some perspective on the consequences of their choices," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said during a June news conference.

The teens in the program were also given an opportunity to talk about what led them to commit the crime in the first place.

"When we drilled down as to why they were getting involved and stealing cars, it turns out that a few of them were homeless, and they were stealing cars to find a place to sleep ...These are the kind of kids I do not want to throw in jail. I want to help," Flynn said.

"How we would normally respond has not been working?" said Lindsay Acker, a program and case coordinator with the ECRJC. "It hasn't been working and we know it hasn't been working. So we need to do something different. For us, that meant starting this three-part series. It means increasing our conferencing. It means looking for more funding to increase our capacity because, in our experience, this is what makes a difference."

With a focus on building relationships and repairing the harm for people involved in these crimes, advocates believe long-term change can happen if all of us work together.