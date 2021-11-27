Erie County resident, 9 others named winners of new 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' incentive

The winners will receive two or four years of full-time study in any SUNY or CUNY associates or bachelor's degree program.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A few weeks after announcing the state's "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" vaccine incentive program, New York State has already released a list of winners.

New York State announced 10 winners on Saturday, including one Western New Yorker. Here is the full list of winners:

Elizabeth E. - Erie County

Cecilia S. - Broome County

Ivan Y. - New York City

Andreas B. - Nassau County

Juliette D. - Westchester County

Cris Anzen B. - New York City

Jocelyn R. - Monroe County

Owen S. - Queens County

Lily R. - Albany County

Tristan C. - Queens County

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, all of the winners will receive two or four years of full-time study in any SUNY or CUNY associates or bachelor's degree program, which includes tuition, non-tuition costs and residence.

The incentive program is a five-week campaign, which is open to children ages 5 to 11 years old who receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 19.

Parents and guardians can enter on behalf of their eligible children by clicking here. And those without internet access may call 1-833-697-4829 to submit an entry over the phone.

New York State will administer the random drawing each week, and winners will be verified by the New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation. The governor's office notes that there can only be one entry per child in a household, and children must have received their first COVID-19 vaccination at least one day prior to entering.

"The 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' program provides the life-changing opportunity for young New Yorkers to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university," Hochul said in a provided statement.