BUFFALO, N.Y. - Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Congressman Brian Higgins and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Wednesday that Erie County has received $900,000 in federal funding to expand its Domestic Violence High-Risk Team.

The funds will be provided to Erie County and the District Attorney's BE SAFE (Buffalo and Erie County Stopping Abuse in the Family Environment) program.

The Erie County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team focuses on reducing domestic violence homicides and near-fatal assaults in Erie County.

“I want to thank the U.S. Department of Justice for providing us with this funding that will allow us to enhance our Domestic Violence High Risk Team, a collaboration of government agencies and victim service providers tasked with assisting the most vulnerable DV victims in Erie County," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

