Erie County Real Property Tax Services not accepting online payments Monday

BUFFALO, Texas — The Erie County Department of Real Property Tax Services (RPTS) is not accepting online payments for Monday, February 1 due to a technical issue.
A problem was discovered with one of the department's servers affecting the office's online function. It's hoped that services will be back up and running on Tuesday.
RPTS is working with the county Division of Information of Information and Support Services to return the online payment option as soon as possible.
Director of Erie County Real Property Tax Services Scott A. Bylewski, Esq. said, “We apologize for this unforeseen inconvenience during the busy tax season. We do want to assure residents that this is a server error, not a hack, and we are working diligently to come back online hopefully later today but no later than tomorrow.”