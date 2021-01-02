Erie County Real Property Tax Services not accepting online payments Monday

Server issue currently hindering the online payment option. County hopes to resume service on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, Texas — The Erie County Department of Real Property Tax Services (RPTS) is not accepting online payments for Monday, February 1 due to a technical issue.

A problem was discovered with one of the department's servers affecting the office's online function. It's hoped that services will be back up and running on Tuesday.

RPTS is working with the county Division of Information of Information and Support Services to return the online payment option as soon as possible.