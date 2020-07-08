Erie County raises Purple Heart flag outside Rath Building

The Purple Heart flags will fly this weekend outside all Erie County government buildings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is Purple Heart Day, a day to remember and honor the brave men and women who were wounded or died on the battlefield in service to our country.

To mark the occasion, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was joined by some local recipients of the medal to raise the Purple Heart flag outside the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo.

"We can appreciate that government wants to fly our flag for us and make people aware that so many people gave up their lives and were wounded in combat war to defend our great country," said Russell Ward, a Purple Heart recipient.

He added: "We want to remind people that all the races, genders, ages, and all the diversities of America are all equal on the battlefield, and that we should all feel equal going forward, being the best citizens we can be."