Surprise, Erie County's population grew for the first time in decades

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the latest data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Department, the population in Erie County grew over the last decade.

From April 1, 2010, to April 1, 2020, the population in Erie County increased by 35,196 people, from a total of 919,040 people in 2010 to 954,236 in 2020.

The news is even better for adults. According to the new data, the population in Erie County of people 18 and older increased by 42,024, a 5.8% change from 10 years ago.

In addition, the population in the City of Buffalo grew by 6.5% in the last ten years. Increasing from 261,310 people in 2010 to 278,349 in 2020, according to the new U.S. Census data.

Erie County is the only county in the Western New York area with a total population increase in the last ten years. Niagara and Genesee counties, however, did see small increases in people 18 and over, but the total population in those counties is down from 10 years ago.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that this is the first time the county's population has increased since 1970.

Thank you to ALL of our complete count partners who helped ensure an accurate count. This proves what we knew: Erie County is back & growing! pic.twitter.com/28AYAWqhwe — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 12, 2021