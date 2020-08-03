BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is starting to plan household hazardous waste collection events for the summer.

The Department of Environment and Planning is encouraging residents to sign up for email notifications for the first two collections, scheduled for May 30 for the Southtowns, and June 27 in the Northtowns.

The county said it started a reservation system last year "to reduce wait times and limit congestion at the five collection events held countywide," adding that nearly 1,900 people took advantage of that change.

"Our new system of offering additional household hazardous waste collection opportunities at a variety of locations was very well-received as it was easier for residents to plan on attending an event closer to their home, at a time and place that fit their schedule," Thomas R. Hersey, Jr., the commissioner of environment and planning, said in a statement.

"We also received positive feedback from residents who joined our email list and were notified of collection events, giving them all the information they needed to bring acceptable items for disposal as well as what to expect at the event itself. The new system streamlines the process, makes registration easy, greatly cuts down on wait times, eliminates instances of residents bringing items that won’t be accepted, and makes better outcomes for all."

Erie County residents are also encouraged to call (716) 858-6800 for more information.

