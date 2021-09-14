x
Erie County, Pegula Sports & Entertainment to announce new health, safety protocols for Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center

The announcement is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 2 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County officials will be joined by representatives from Pegula Sports & Entertainment Tuesday afternoon to announce new health and safety protocols for Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center. 

According to the county, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein will join Pegula Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice-President Ron Raccuia to discuss the new protocols.

2 On Your Side will stream the entire press conference on WGRZ.com.

