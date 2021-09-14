Erie County, Pegula Sports & Entertainment to announce new health, safety protocols for Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center

The announcement is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 2 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County officials will be joined by representatives from Pegula Sports & Entertainment Tuesday afternoon to announce new health and safety protocols for Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

According to the county, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein will join Pegula Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice-President Ron Raccuia to discuss the new protocols.