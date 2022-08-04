Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams

Vendors looking to register for the 2022 Fall Fest are advised to make sure they register with the form on the parks department's website.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest.

On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering for the festival through the official means by the form on the department's website. That form is then mailed with a check or money order to the Erie County Parks Department.

Scammers can pose as event organizers to steal vendors' information.

"It is unfortunate that people would try to scam individuals and organizations seeking to be a part of this annual family fun event, but that’s what we are seeing and that’s why we are warning potential vendors about it. The only way to register to be a vendor at Fall Fest is through the Parks Department," said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy Schinzel.

"Anyone else offering to register vendors is a scammer and should be avoided and reported. We are taking this very seriously and are working with the county Office of Consumer Protection to address the issue and ensure that potential Fall Fest vendors connect with our Department and not with someone trying to scam them."

The form can be found on the parks' department website here.

The Fall Fest is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 15 at Como Lake Park from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.