BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is fast approaching, and Erie County's Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is gearing up for golf.

Though the county's two courses won't open for several more weeks, crews have been busy at Grover Cleveland and Elma Meadows Golf Courses doing what they can to prepare for the season.

Workers have been cutting down and chipping dead or diseased trees and continuing maintenance on equipment, like golf carts.

Once the remaining snow on the courses melts, they can tend to the greens. They will cut and roll the grass once the ground is dry.

"You'll look around and see that there's still snow in the bunkers, so the snow needs to go away. The sun needs to come out and a little breeze, dry it up and firm it up enough for us to get out," said parks commissioner Daniel Rizzo.

In 2018, the county opened the courses the first week of May, and they stayed open until the first week of November. In 2017, golfers played county courses until the first week of December.

Golfers played 48,000 rounds of golf at both Grover Cleveland and Elma Meadows in 2018.

Erie County will process season golf passes at Grover Cleveland on March 22 & 23 and 29 & 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They processed Monday through Friday at the Rath Building.