ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Maybe you've seen so-called "kindness rocks" laying around or perhaps you've left one behind.

The Erie County Parks Department said some of these decorated rocks have more than just positive messages on them, and the decorations can be harmful to wildlife.

Erie County Parks tweeted out a message asking people not to decorate the rocks with fuzzy hair, glitter, stickers, or googly eyes because they don't want the animals eating the decorations.

If leaving "kindness rocks" in our parks, please do not use glitter or decals (i.e. stickers, "googly eyes," etc.). They are harmful to wildlife. Use of paint or markers is acceptable. pic.twitter.com/1Tx5UZR1wD — Erie County Parks (@ErieCountyParks) May 29, 2018

Park Ranger Chuck Bartlett said some people are even putting their rocks in plastic bags to protect them, but then the bags end up as litter and blow around.

He said parks crews will remove rocks that have things stuck or glued to them. Rocks decorated with paint or marker are okay, as long as they're not in a spot where mowers will run them over.

