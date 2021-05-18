Erie County officials provide COVID-19 update, discuss new mask guidance

On Tuesday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz talked about the changes coming to the state's mask policies, vaccination rates, and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than half of the people in Erie County who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten their first dose.

But when you look at the vaccination rates by zip code, there's a growing gap between the urban and rural areas and the suburbs.

The zip codes with the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the past week are all in the City of Buffalo. They correspond to many of the zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates in the county.

Urban and rural zip codes in the county are more likely to have vaccination rates under 60-percent, while suburban zip codes are more likely to have rates higher than 60-percent. Many are above 70-percent.

Tuesday afternoon, 2 On Your Side asked Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz about what's being done to help close that gap.

"It's an ongoing concern and something we've been working on for quite some time to the point where we're even talking about retaining and hiring outside parties to walk door-to-door," Poloncarz said. "We actually have a proposal at the legislature to work with the health equity task force and their partners from Mount Olive corporation to hire individuals to walk door-to-door to try to alleviate fears of individuals in the City of Buffalo as to why they may not be getting vaccinated. It's a conundrum."

They are trying to reach people with people they already trust too, like their doctors.

The state will start following the CDC's latest mask guidance on Wednesday, and that means fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in a lot of places. But what does that mean if you plan on going to a Bills or Sabres game later this year?

Monday, Radio City Music Hall in New York City said it would require everyone going there to be fully vaccinated to see shows, and the county executive has previously said the hope is to have 100-percent capacity at Bills games this coming season. He has also said no vaccine, no entry for Bills games.

"We will keep an eye and watch everything," Poloncarz said. "We'll see what happens with regards to the Blue Jays games that are held in Buffalo. Our intention is to still move ahead to have 100-percent occupancy in the fall, and right now, the only way you can have that, if they were to hold a Bills game let's say next month, the only way you could have 100-percent occupancy is to vaccinate all. Governor said it yesterday. Sports teams want to have 100-percent, they can, but then they have to require vaccination of everyone. So, it looks like the governor has finally come around to what I announced in April."

As for the Erie County Fair, which will happen in-person this August, organizers have to come up with a plan for a large-scale event just like the Taste of Buffalo had to, and it has to be approved by the state. Then, the county is in charge of permits and enforcement.

The change Wednesday also means business owners will have decisions to make about what their mask policies will be. The county is reminding people that private businesses can decide that they still want fully vaccinated people to wear masks. They can also follow the new guidance announced last week.

That new guidance says people who are fully vaccinated, so two weeks after your last shot or the Johnson & Johnson shot, no longer have to wear a mask in most situations. The CDC guidance also says that people who are not fully vaccinated, or are immunocompromised, should still continue with the mask policies we've been following. So before you go to a store or restaurant, just make sure you know what their rules are.

"If they have a customer who is very angry and refuses to wear a mask, I would just remind the customers that the owner of the establishment, a private establishment, can set their limits," Poloncarz said. "They can say a mask is required to enter here. It's like no shoes, no shirt, no service. Well, you know what? They can do no mask, no service. And, you don't have a constitutional right to go into a private establishment and demand to be served without a mask on."

Business owners can call the Erie County Department of Health with questions.