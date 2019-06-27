BUFFALO, N.Y. — The top property assessor in Erie County government just quit his job over comments he made at a state conference.

Joe Maciejewski resigned over what County Executive Mark Poloncarz says were inappropriate comments he made at the conference earlier this month.

Poloncarz says Maciejewski treated the event like a roast and that he made remarks about people there that he shouldn't have.

"And the thing about the comments that Mr. Maciejewski made is that it isn't just the individuals that he referenced that thought it was inappropriate," Poloncarz said.

"It was other people who were in the audience who thought it was inappropriate for a county official. He admitted his mistake, and he resigned, and I think he did the right thing."

Poloncarz says there was a county investigation into the remarks and that Maciejewski would have been fired if he didn't resign.

