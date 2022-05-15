Erie County offering mental health support, food assistance to Buffalo community following mass shooting

County officials say it's mobilizing services, support and counseling to those affected by Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is offering support to the Buffalo community following Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. County officials say it's mobilizing services, support and counseling to those affected by the shooting.

Erie County will be offering mental health and counseling services to the community following this trauma. In addition, county officials say food aid is also being given to community members, as well as services and support for family members of the victims.

Any residents in the Buffalo community or family members who are looking for support can go to the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion for free mental health and trauma counseling on Sunday, May 15 or Monday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Services for children will also be available. According to the county, no appointment is needed.

Those who cannot make it to the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion during the listed hours and encouraged to call Crisis Services at (716) 834-3131 to get help.

The county notes that language line interpretation services will also be available for those who speak Arabic, Burmese, Cantonese, Farsi, French, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hmong, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

Those who are in need of food assistance can go to the Resource Center at 347 East Ferry Street in Buffalo. Food will be distributed to community members on Monday, May 16 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. After Monday, food will then be distributed at the Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until at least Friday, May 27.

According to the county, food will be provided by Tops Friendly Markets, the Resource Center, and FeedMore of WNY. Additional support will be provided by the American Red Cross.

Further help is on the way to assist victims' families affected by the shooting. The Erie County District Attorney's Office and other funded programs through the NYS Office of Victim Services are working to access compensation programs to help families affected by the shooting. For more information, family members can call (716) 858-2400. The provided number is answered live Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Messages left outside of the listed hours will be monitored.