2 dead due to storm in Erie County, emergency vehicles not able to get to most affected areas

Erie County is urging folks that have furnaces outside to make sure to remove the snow so that no carbon monoxide can come inside your home.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The blizzard in Western New York has impacted emergency services in the most affected areas.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a winter storm briefing Saturday morning and said that due to the winter storm, and vehicles being stranded and stuck on roads through the night, there are currently no emergency vehicles that can get to worst places that are affected by this storm. That includes Buffalo, Cheektowaga, the Town of Tonawanda, the Village of Kenmore, Lancaster, Amherst, Clarence, and Williamsville.

Poloncarz says if you are in a life-threatening situation, to call 911, but if it is not please don't call. 911 services are heavily busy and you can also call 716-858-SNOW.

Poloncarz also said that there have been two unrelated, separate deaths in Cheektowaga due to weather conditions at the individual's homes.

Poloncarz said that he spoke to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and requested NY National Guard troops to help stranded motorists in Buffalo.

Erie County is also urging folks that have furnaces outside to make sure to remove the snow so that no carbon monoxide can come inside your home and also he said to clear vents on dyers vents.

He also said the DOT is getting plows back on roads this morning after not being able to be out overnight in Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, Clarence, and parts of Amherst.