Erie County Legislature OKs contract providing body cameras to jail deputies

The contract for 279 new cameras for deputies working in correctional facilities goes into effect in January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature has approved a $360,000 contract to provide body cameras to jail deputies.

That's an extension of the program already in place for deputies on the roads, with the same company, Axon Enterprises. The contract for 279 new cameras for deputies working in correctional facilities goes into effect in January 2022.

Road deputies in the Erie County Sheriff's Department already have them. The Erie County Legislature in 2019 approved a five-year program to roll out body cameras to deputies with the sheriff's office.

That agreement says those body cameras had unlimited storage, as well as evidence redaction software.