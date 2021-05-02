Erie County Legislators invite NYS Attorney General James to Buffalo to speak on nursing homes

“I’d appreciate an opportunity to hear from AG James and ask questions on behalf of Erie County residents. I applaud her investigation," said Legislator Todaro.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four Erie County legislators say they're waiting to hear back from the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James on if she'll come to Buffalo to talk about the findings from her nursing homes investigation.

Legislators Joseph C. Lorigo (District 10), Christopher D. Greene (District 6), Frank J. Todaro (District 8), and John J. Mills (District 11) say they've invited the attorney general to present her findings so legislators can ask questions on behalf of Erie County residents.

“I’d appreciate an opportunity to hear from AG James and ask questions on behalf of Erie County residents. I applaud her investigation into the Governor’s office,” said Todaro, in part.

The legislators say the resolution to invite AG James and asking the New York State legislature to investigate further into nursing homes was supported unanimously by the county legislature.

They are now awaiting a formal response.