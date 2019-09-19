BUFFALO, N.Y. — The discussion of wind turbines in Lake Erie is heating up. People on both sides have been coming out passionately for and against the idea.

Erie County Legislators John Mills and Lynne Dixon proposed a ban on the construction of wind turbines on Lake Erie at a committee meeting.

This all stems from a meeting that happened a few months ago when a California-based company called Diamond Generating Corporation had a meeting with the Evans Town Supervisor to propose building wind turbines in the lake.

Before the meeting, the local Sierra Club had a news conference in favor of turbines. The group specifically said it was too early in the process to decide whether to ban them.

"With current technology birds, fish, and wildlife and drinking water can all be protected," Robert Ciesielski told 2 On Your Side.

A few representatives from the Sierra Club also testified in front of the Erie County legislature as well.

Paul Michalec with the Town of Evans Conservation Advisory Committee came out in favor of the ban due to concerns about the potential environmental risks.

"It does not make any sense to allow any type of industrial development or construction to occur in Lake Erie and risk tainting our freshwater supply," he testified before the legislature.

Thursday's meeting was just for the legislature to hear arguments for and against the ban on wind turbines. No vote has been scheduled yet for the ban.

RELATED: Senator Chris Jacobs voices concerns about wind turbines on Lake Erie

RELATED: Senator Ortt to host forum on wind turbines

RELATED: Proposed wind farm on Lake Erie panned as possible security threat