Buffalo, NY - There's more talk of change for the Erie County Water Authority and it starts at the top.

This follows a state report which ripped the oversight and policies of the agency. And now some county officials may be looking at further changes.

MORE: NYS Agency censures Erie County Water Authority

Erie County Legislator sums it up this way ,"It's a broken system and we all know it. You know it, the ratepayers know it."

So take that assessment of the Erie County Water Authority and factor in that intensely critical New York State Authorities Budget Office report which called for leadership changes. Now two county lawmakers , who cite support from 6 of the 11 legislators are calling for another head to roll after former Executive Director Earl Jann got the axe last week.

Legislature Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said, "Commissioner Schad should resign based on his behavior, complicitness, and actions while he served as commissioner during that time period. He's the only commissioner to still sit there and as a result he needs to go."

Jerome Schad, who originally deferred to lawmakers but then backtracked to say he'll stay on, declined an interview or any comment in response. He just relayed through an authority official that he was committed to continuing reforms at the water authority.

The legislature's exact power to remove him is under legal review along with the overall outlook for that currently state chartered authority.

Thomas Loughran noted ,"I believe to fold this into a county department. The annex of late that there would be more accountability, that people could be fired. There is debt. We'd have to figure that out but a maybe one of the options would be the control board could re-finance this debt and we could save money."

And today County Executive Mark Poloncarz chimed in with a timely tweet on the matter. He was not available to talk with us. But he put out pictures and noted on Twitter that he and other county officials have conferred with the state. A spokesman says he will announce his suggested reforms for the Water Authority sometime next week.







© 2018 WGRZ