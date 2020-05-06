Erie County leading investigation into incident involving injured protester

The New York State Attorney General's Office will assist, if called upon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are numerous investigations that have already been opened into Thursday night's incident outside Buffalo City Hall.

On Friday, State Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement. Her office has been reviewing the incident.

That statement reads "The video captured on June 4th shows what appears to be a horrific display of abuse and lack of concern for New Yorkers by the Buffalo Police Department. My office supports the investigation by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, and we stand by ready to assist should they need it."

That statement suggests that Erie County DA John Flynn's office is the lead on the investigation and that the state is ready to help if needed.

Earlier Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke about the incident, how he was disgusted by it, and how going forward both police and protesters need to know the realities of today.

"Before you go out there tonight when a police officer is getting dressed, suited up a protester is calling their friends to go out assume we're going to watch the video tonight and the attorney general is going to watch it tonight and if there's any potential liability," Cuomo said.

The governor, who says he has spoken to the victim, believes the DA's investigation should be done quickly.

And, that the city should pursue firing the officers involved.

But, we have heard from the Buffalo police union that those officers were just following commands.

For now, they are suspended without pay.