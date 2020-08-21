Erie County leaders holding school supply giveaway this weekend

District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt and County Legislator April Baskin have teamed up to provide students with school supplies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the first day of school right around the corner, local leaders are making sure that students are prepared for the upcoming year.

A group of local and state legislators will be passing out 300 backpacks full of school supplies, masks and hand sanitizer at NativityMiguel Middle School Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt and Erie County Legislator April Baskin have teamed up with KeyBank, American Medical Response and state legislator Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

"The Back to School Giveaway will provide families the essentials they need and relieves the pressure for struggling families," Wyatt said. "This event also puts the children we are helping on an even playing field with their schoolmates. Now they have a chance to succeed."