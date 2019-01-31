CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With so many communities under travel advisories and travel bans, the Erie County Executive stressed once again Wednesday night that people should stay home if they can.

Just before 7:30 p.m., we were on Transit Road, where you could barely see the car in front of you. A truck turning into the Cracker Barrel parking lot got stuck and got an assist from Lancaster Police.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it has extra staff in its communications center to handle the extra calls coming in. They say the busiest area where cars have been going off the road the most is near the 400. They're also getting calls from healthcare providers for rides to work and giving those essential workers rides.

"There have been times today where other services have been told to abort and go park. I could tell you that our patrol deputies never stopped. They kept going to make sure they go to their call and to make sure that the person that needed our help got it," Erie County Undersheriff Mark Wipperman said.

The county executive said the blowing snow is the biggest problem the Erie County Department of Public Works has been dealing with.

2 On Your Side also found out Wednesday night that the Governor has told all non-essential state employees in Erie County to stay home Thursday.