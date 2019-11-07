BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're sick of potholes here in Western New York, Erie County lawmakers are working on a new way to get them fixed.

The county legislature on Thursday approved a resolution that requests that the Department of Public Works creates a mobile app specifically for potholes.

The app would allow anyone to upload photos of bad spots they encounter and be notified when the Department of Public Works receives it and fixes it up.

The county will be putting out a request for proposal for an app designer over the next 30 days.

