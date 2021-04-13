Erie County launches online system for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Those who cannot access the online system can call the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929 to schedule an appointment.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County announced Tuesday that the Erie County Department of Health has launched an online system to help residents schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at county sites.

Anyone looking for an appointment can access the system online here.

Those 16 years old and older must first fill out a series of screening questions and register their information in the system. From there, you will be able to select an appointment date and location. The system will then send you a confirmation email containing your appointment information, as well as instructions about rescheduling or canceling the appointment.

Those who cannot access the online system can call the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929 to schedule an appointment.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the KeyBank Center were available through the new online system. The county says by next week all COVID-19 vaccination sites through the Erie County Department of Health may be scheduled either through the online system or the information line.

Currently, three pop-up sites are scheduled to take place this month. The county is encouraging anyone who lives near one of these sites to consider making an appointment.

The first Moderna clinic is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 17, at Southside Elementary located at 430 Southside Parkway in Buffalo. The clinic is open to those 18 years old and older, and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second Moderna clinic is scheduled to take place Thursday, April 22, at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center located at 200 E. Eagle Street in Buffalo. The clinic is open to those 18 years old and older, and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.