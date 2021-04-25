Erie County launches 'Name the Gnome' contest for healthy lawn campaign

The last day to submit your name idea is Friday, and the winner will be announced in May.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County needs your help to name its newest mascot for its "Home for the Gnomes Healthy Lawns Campaign."

According to the county, the four-foot tall gnome statue will travel throughout Erie County to visit parks, schools, libraries, gardens and festivals to educate county residents about pesticides. The county notes that healthy lawns don't need pesticides, adding that the overuse and/or misuse of lawn chemicals can not only be harmful to humans, but also to pets, wildlife and bodies of water.

County residents are asked to submit name ideas that not only reflect the gnome's mission, but also something that will "make people smile."

Any Erie County residents looking to participate in the contest is asked to submit a name via email to recycle@erie.gov using the subject line "gnome." In the email, participants are also asked to include their name, address, phone number, and if applicable, the name of the school they attended. Multiple entries will be accepted.

The last day to submit your name idea is Friday, and the winner will be announced in May. According to the county, the contest winner will receive a thank you gift as well as a photograph with the gnome.

Our @ErieCoDEP Healthy Lawns Gnome needs a name and he is off looking for it.



Find out how you can help name him and win a cool prize, and learn about why he loves healthy, pesticide free lawns:https://t.co/j56Imc6thD pic.twitter.com/tMSkzSgFhM — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 25, 2021

Erie County's "Name the Gnome Contest" was put together by the Erie County Environmental Management Council, the Erie County branch of Cornell Cooperative Extension, and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning.

“We can’t have a nameless gnome,” said DEP Commissioner Thomas Hersey. “We look forward to having fun as we name the gnome. Our EMC and the Cornell Cooperative Extension have been working hard on this effort and we are hoping this fun activity will increase the visibility of this important initiative.”

For more information about the Erie County Healthy Lawns Initiative, click here.