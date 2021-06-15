Erie County judge approves Harvey Weinstein's extradition to California

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein will be leaving Western New York soon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Weinstein has been at Wende Correctional in Alden since March of last year after he was sentenced to serve 23 years on rape charges.
On Tuesday, Erie County Judge Kenneth Case ruled that Weinstein can be extradited to California where he's expected to face more sexual assault charges.
Weinstein's prosecutors had fought that extradition for more than a year. The LA County District Attorney’s Office indicated that they would extradite Weinstein sometime between late-June and mid-July.