Erie County hosting 'Shot and Chaser' COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at Resurgence Brewing

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says walk-ins will be accepted at the pop-up vaccination site; however, appointments are strongly suggested.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting several "Shot and a Chaser" COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month at local breweries.

At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer. The first "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinic is happening Saturday, May 8 at Resurgence Brewing in the City of Buffalo.

“This is a way to reach people when they are out and about,” said Jeff Ware of Resurgence Brewing Company. “We are encouraging people to come with a friend or family member, go through the ECDOH vaccine station, and stop over at our Chicago Street location to enjoy a drink, on the house.”

The vaccine clinic goes from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says walk-ins will be accepted at the pop-up vaccination site; however, appointments are strongly suggested. To sign up for an appointment at the Resurgence pop-up vaccine clinic, click here.

Saturday's event is a Moderna first-dose clinic. Anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine, but the promotion is only valid for those of legal drinking age.

The other "Shot and a Chaser" COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled for May 12 at Flying Bison Brewing Company, May 15 at Steelbound Brewery in Springville, and May 15 at Thin Man/Tappo.

To sign up for any other COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Erie County, click here. You can also schedule an appointment through the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929.