Erie County hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at MST Prep School

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, 450 appointments were still available.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Erie County?

The Erie County Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic this weekend at MST Prep School, located at 646 E. Delavan Avenue in Buffalo.

The vaccination clinic is being held in partnership with the Buffalo Public School District. The Moderna clinic is open to New Yorkers 18 and older and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of 7 a.m., 450 appointments were still available. Anyone looking to sign up for the vaccination clinic can do so online by clicking here. Those who are unable to register online can call (716) 858-2929 to schedule an appointment.