Erie County hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lackawanna High School

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday for anyone looking to get their first dose.

Lackawanna High School, located at 500 Martin Road in Lackawanna, is serving as a vaccination site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are suggested, however walk-ins will be accepted.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at the vaccination site. Parental consent is required for anyone 16 or 17 years old.

To make an appointment for the vaccination clinic, click here, or call (716) 858-2929.

To view other Erie County Department of Health vaccination sites, click here.