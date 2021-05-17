Erie County hosting Pfizer vaccine clinic for teenagers Tuesday

The first dose Pfizer vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Springville-Griffith Institute High School.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting another COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic this week targeted toward teenagers.

The Pfizer vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Springville-Griffith Institute High School located at 290 North Buffalo Street.

The vaccine clinic is intended for any teenagers between 12 years old and 17 years old. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the clinic is open to all teenagers regardless of their residence. However, parental consent is required.

Those attending the clinic are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt, bring proof of age and a photo ID; a school ID will be accepted.

Anyone looking to sign up for the first dose Pfizer clinic can do so online here.

Anyone 18 years old or older who would like get vaccinated at the Springville-Griffith Institute High School pop-up clinic can sign up for a first dose of the Moderna vaccine by clicking here.