Erie County holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for child care providers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is teaming up with the Erie County Child Care Resource Network (CCRN) this weekend to hold a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for child care providers.

The clinic is happening Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CCRN office located at 1000 Hertel Avenue, in the City of Buffalo. The vaccination clinic will be giving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to child care providers and their families.

Anyone looking to attend this vaccination clinic is asked to register online here, and use POD number 10020 when prompted.

