Erie County holding 'Doses & Mimosas' pop-up vaccine clinic Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced Tuesday that it will be holding three special vaccine clinics this weekend at three Buffalo restaurants.

On Sunday, June 13, the Erie County Department of Health will hold its first ever "Doses & Mimosas" vaccine clinics at Savoy Buffalo, Mr. Goodbar and 40 Thieves in Buffalo. It's the same idea as the county's "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics; anyone who gets the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get a free drink.

At the "Doses & Mimosas" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives the COVID-19 vaccine will get a free mimosa in a complimentary champagne flute, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic version of the drink. The vaccine clinic is open to anyone 18 years old or older.

The vaccine clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are recommended; however, walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, click here, or call (716) 858-2929.

“Our Shot and Chaser events received national and international recognition in May, with breweries signing on to help us in our vaccination outreach in innovative ways,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "With each event, we are adding to the numbers of people in our community who are protected against COVID-19. Now, with Doses and Mimosas, we have another creative way to reach Erie County residents, and capitalize on the foot traffic and visitors to this section of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.”