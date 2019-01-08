BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center is in critical condition following a medical incident on Wednesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a medical emergency in the bathroom area of a housing cell just before 10pm.

The inmate was able to stand and walk to the infirmary to be evaluated.

Just after 10:30pm, deputies say the inmate became unresponsive and medical personnel performed CPR and had to use an AED before a pulse was detected.

The inmate was taken to Buffalo General.

Another inmate died of unknown health issues under similar circumstances July 26th, two days after he was found with health issues in his cell.