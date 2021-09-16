Erie County's first criminal justice-themed mural unveiled

The event also marked the 15th anniversary of Peaceprints of Western New York founder Sister Karen Klimczak's passing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Peaceprints of Western New York, along with several local lawmakers, were in the City of Buffalo on Thursday to unveil the county's first criminal justice-themed mural.

The mural, called "A Bright Future," was painted by volunteers across the community. It is a memorial to Sister Karen's legacy of hope and a tribute to her lasting impact on the lives of the formerly incarcerated across our area.

"Let this mural installation serve as a reminder that we can all embolden Sister Karen's vision," said Cindi McEachon, the chief executive officer of Peaceprints of WNY.

"It's time to set aside politics and instead choose unity, and opportunity, and true partnership. Speak up, take a risk, and embrace each opportunity presented to you. Only then will we see the change our community so desperately needs."

You can find the mural for at the Bissonette House on Grider Street.

PHOTOS: Public art in the Fruit Belt and Masten districts

