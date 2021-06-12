Erie County Fight 4 Your Family Rally held Monday morning over mask mandate

A group of some 300 people gathered in Niagara Square Monday morning to protest the Erie County mask mandate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people gathered in Niagara Square Monday morning to protest the county's mask mandates as part of an Erie County Fight 4 Your Family Rally. The group feels that masking should be a personal choice.

The protest organizers encouraged people who wanted to participate to pull their kids from school and take the day off from work.

"We believe it should be a personal choice. It's not anti-mask, it's not anti-vaccine, it's personal freedom and personal choice," one of the participants said.

Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, implemented a mask mandate for all public spaces in Erie County on Nov. 23 as part of a four phased plan to reduce COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county. Health experts maintain that masks are an integral part of preventing the spread of COVID-19.