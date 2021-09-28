Erie County Fall Fest set for this Saturday at Como Lake Park in Lancaster

Free seasonal event will feature over 40 craft vendors, food trucks and numerous giveaways while supplies last.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Family fun is on tap for this weekend at Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

That's where Erie County's Fall Fest celebration will take place from 10 AM until 2 PM.

The free event will feature something for everyone, including over 40 crafters, food trucks and numerous giveaways (while supplies last).

Numerous non-profit organizations and Erie County departments will be on hand to share information about their various services and programming.

Hayrides and wood branding will be offered by the county's Department of Forestry. There will also be a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up unit available for anyone who would like to be vaccinated.

🍁 Fall Fest Is back! Saturday, October 2, 10AM–2PM, at Como Lake Park (Lancaster): vendors, food trucks, giveaways, entertainment, & more!



More info on @ErieCountyParks events: https://t.co/NOZThfq8VZ pic.twitter.com/JPRc6VWFkl — Erie County, NY (@ErieCountyNY) September 26, 2021

“Fall Fest is an excellent example of how our many successful partnerships with various community entities allows for free programs such as this to be made possible,” said Erie County Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel.