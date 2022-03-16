Erie County Fair to honor veterans and firefighters this year

Each veteran, firefighter, and auxiliary member who attends the Erie County Fair under the free admission policy will receive a $10 voucher.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Agricultural Society announced Wednesday that it will be paying tribute to veterans and firefighters at the Erie County Fair in 2022.

The society said with proper ID, firefighters, and auxiliary members will be admitted free on Friday, August 12, and veterans and auxiliary members will be admitted free on Sunday, August 14.

According to the news release, each veteran, firefighter, and auxiliary member who attends the Erie County Fair under the free admission policy will receive a $10 voucher to be used towards food and beverage at any concession stand or toward wristband/tickets for rides.

The society said the traditional memorial services will continue on both days, as well as the Catholic Mass service on Veterans Day. The Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony that honors a veteran each day will continue in Slade Park at 6:30 p.m. each night.

“We know that dugouts and parades have been a tradition at the Erie County Fair for many years however, dugouts and parades will not be part of the programming in 2022. Unfortunately, this is a case of a few taking the fun on the infield a little too far which stressed our security, safety, and insurance parameters”, said CEO, Jessica Underberg.