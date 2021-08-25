Erie County Fair releases attendance numbers for this year

Overall, attendance was down 14% from the previous five-year average.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The "Best 12 Days of Summer" ended on Sunday with lower attendance numbers than normal.

On Wednesday, the Erie County Fair released its stats on the fair this year, which showed that attendance was down 14% from the previous five-year average. The total fair attendance for 2021 was 981,264.

"However, they were all 'bonus days' compared to 2020," fair officials said in the press release, referring to the cancellation of last year's fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair this year was planned in 80 days following final approval by state and county officials.

“We are proud that we were able to host the 2021 Erie County Fair. The 2021 Fair provided our partners with the opportunity to return to work and generate revenue. More importantly, our community was able to enjoy and experience all the sights and sounds that were so sadly missed in 2020,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO, and Fair Manager.

Other interesting stats from this year's fair include: