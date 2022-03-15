Erie County Fair makes first concert announcement

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Beatles fans will want to mark Wednesday, August 10 on their calendars.
That's when tribute band, The Fab Four, will perform a concert in the Erie County Fair grandstand. The 8 p.m. show is free with paid gate admission to the fair.
This was the first show announced for the fair. Additional show announcements will be made in the coming weeks.
This year's 'Best 12 Days of Summer' runs from August 10-21. You can get in for free on opening day by bringing four cans of food to the fair to support FeedMore of WNY.