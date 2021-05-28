Erie County Fair Home Brew and Cider winners announced

Both beverages will be available this summer at the Fair's Beer Gardens.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair may be a couple of months away yet, but judging for its 2021 Home Brew and Cider competitions are already complete.

A panel of judges recently sampled submissions in accordance with nationally recognized Beer Judge Certification Program protocols and USACM Cider Style Guidelines.

The 'Best in Show' Home Brew is a German pale ale brewed with noble hops and light pilsner malt brewed by Rick Felser. Felser recommends pairing the beer with a sausage sandwich at the Fair.

Tim Hull of Tonawanda won the 'Best in Show' Cider with his Modern Cider. The standard for Modern Ciders is that they are primarily made from culinary/table apples such as McIntosh, Golden Delicious and Gala, and that they should be bright and refreshing. Hull recommends having some fried dough with this cider.

Both winning entries were submitted to Flying Bison Brewery and Blackbird Cider Works for commercial production and will be available at the Erie County Fair Beer Gardens.

Entries for the over 800 categories to be judged by the Fair's Competitive Exhibits Office will be accepted online beginning June 1.