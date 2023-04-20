Erie County Fair holding 'flash sale' today only for discounted admission tickets

The Erie County Fair announced they are holding a flash sale, only for today, April 20, 2023 from 1pm until 6pm.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you're planning on going to the Erie County Fair this summer, you can save a little money if you get admission tickets today.

The 183rd Erie County Fair runs from August 9-20, 2023

The admission tickets will be sold at a discounted rate of $13.50. Regular ticket prices are $17 online or $20 at the gate. Children under 12 are free.

"We are thrilled to offer this admission flash sale to our loyal patrons," said Jessica Underberg, Erie County Fair CEO. "We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the fair and all it has to offer, at an affordable price."