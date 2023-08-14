Here's what's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 6

There's plenty to do at the Erie County Fair today.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The 183rd Erie County Fair is in full swing! In additional to the rides, animals, food and games, there's plenty more to do at the Erie County Fair.

Here's what's happening for Monday, August 14.

Today is Taste of the Day. People at the fair will have more than 100 food and drink vendors from which to choose, and they will be offering $2 menu items for this one-day promotion. You can find a list of vendors on the Erie County Fair website.

Livestock Shows:

11 a.m., American Dairy Goat Association (ADGA) Show #1 & #2 - Showplex

11:30 a.m., Open Llama Show - Livestock Arena

11:30 a.m., 4-H English Horse Show – Horse Show Ring

12:30 p.m., Open Llama Show - Livestock Arena

4 p.m., Open ADGA Showmanship Show - Showplex

New Food Showdown. The fair offers over 500 menu items across the grounds, and this year 26 of the foods are brand new. Fairgoers are invited to vote for their favorite of the new foods or sweet treats through Wednesday.

Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. This event will honor Vernon Sheldon Jr. of Panama Fire Company. The ceremony will be outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6 p.m., and it is daily fair event.

Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony. During the ceremony, the American flag flown during that day at the Fair is be lowered and presented to a veteran and/or active military member of the military who will be the “Flag Retreat Honoree of the Day.” Monday's event honors William Helwig (U.S. Army, 1966-1968). The ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. in Slade Park.

Skylighters Fireworks. Skylighters of New York will light up the night sky. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are sponsored by WGRZ-TV Channel 2.