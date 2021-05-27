Erie County Fair competition entry information available June 1

Categories include agriculture, conservation and creative arts.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Do you grow great vegetables? Are you a fantastic photographer?

The Erie County Fair is looking for public participation in a variety of competitions and there's no residency requirement. Only the 'Home Wine', 'Home Brew' and 'Conservaton categories are restricted to New York State residents.

Exhibit categories include agriculture, conservation and creative arts. Winners get cash prizes and bragging rights and a championship ribbon.

Children as young as five-years-old can take part in the Junior Created Arts competitions that include Lego building block sculptures, handmade jewelry and doll making.

New categories this year include scarecrow, rain barrel decorating and windchime competitions.

Early information with everything you need to know to enter will be available online only starting Tuesday, June 1.