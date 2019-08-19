HAMBURG, N.Y. — The "Best 12 Days of Summer" came to a close Sunday evening, with the Erie County Fair's all-time attendance record reaching a new height.

The total attendance concluded at 1,238,456, making the 180th Erie County Fair the highest attended in the history of the Erie County Agricultural Society. That number is a 3.3% increase from last year. The previous all-time record was achieved in 2014 with 1,220,101 attendees.

A whopping 52,968 pounds of canned food items were collected on opening day— also Channel 2 Day—to benefit FeedMore WNY, making it the largest one-day drive in the fair's history.

Over the course of the Fair's 12 days the Strates Shows Midway was home to 167 rides, games, and concessions; 113 local bands and community acts performed; the Culinary Arts Center held 72 cooking demonstrations; and among 179 Friends of the Fair, 5,404 volunteer hours were recorded.

The first Saturday of the Fair broke the all-time single day gross revenue record. Additionally, a number of concerts sold out, setting record breaking attendance for the Gusto Grandstand.

The Erie County Agricultural Society would like to thank Western New York for its continued support.

Next year's fair runs August 12th-23rd, 2020.