Erie County Fair brings back the 12-day pass

Fair fans can buy a 12-day pass online only for the 2022 fair for $45 each starting February 8 at 9 a.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Looking for a way to warm up on this cold winter day? How about looking ahead to the 2022 Erie County Fair?

The fair announced Tuesday, one of its most popular promotions, the 12-day pass, will return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

For just $45, fair fanatics can purchase a pass for one gate admission per day of the fair. The passes will be available online only starting February 8 at 9 a.m. There is a limit of four passes per household. A shipping and handling fee of $5 will be added to each order.

“These opportunities offer up to 50% in savings off of the individual ticket price to our guests,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO/Fair Manager. “Both options offer the opportunity for folks to come to the fair every day. Since Kids 12 and under are free at the fair, the 12 day pass is open to anyone 13 years and older, however, only a limited quantity will be sold. Becoming a member of the Erie County Agricultural Society is open to individuals 18 years and older, gets you into the fair everyday among other perks and there is no limit on the number of members.”

The 182nd edition of the Erie County Fair is set for August 10-21. February 8 marks 182 days until what many call ''the 12 Best Days of Summer."

Admission for those 13 and older will be $13.50 online and $15 at the gate with a credit card. Kids 12 and under will get in free everyday. Firefighters and auxiliary members will get free admission on Friday, August 12 with proper ID. Veterans, auxiliary members and active military will be free on Sunday, August 14 with proper ID.