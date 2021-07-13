Erie County Fair accepting nominations for 2021 ultimate fairgoer

The fair says this special annual title is awarded every year to someone who loves, lives and breathes everything to do with the fair all year long.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — It's almost time for the best 12 days of summer, and the Erie County Fair is officially in search of this year's ultimate fangoer.

Nomination forms are available online at the fair's website and must be submitted by Wednesday, July 28. The fair notes that nominations must include a short essay about why the candidate is deserving of the title.

Staff members and management of the Erie County Fair and the Erie County Agricultural Society are not eligible.